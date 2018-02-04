Nunes challenger: ‘We’re looking really good’

Democratic congressional candidate Andrew Janz said in a recent interview that his campaign was boosted by the release of a previously classified GOP memo crafted for his opponent, Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesSchumer: Nunes intent on undermining 'rule of law' with altered memo Schiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Former GOP rep rips Nunes over memo: He's chair of Trump's reelection campaign MORE (R-Calif.).

“We’re looking really good, thanks to him,” Janz told Politico.

“While he’s engaged in all those antics in Washington, people here are struggling,” Janz added. “He hasn’t done squat for this district.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-page memo , released Friday, accuses senior Justice Department officials of improperly using information from the controversial "Steele dossier" — which originated as an opposition research document during the 2016 campaign — to obtain surveillance warrants on Carter Page, a member of the Trump transition team and former Trump campaign adviser.

While Republicans, including Nunes, have argued the memo proves bias against President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE within the Justice Department, Democrats have bashed the document as misleading and an attempt to undermine the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Last week, it was discovered that the URL www.nunesmemo.com redirects to Janz’s campaign site. Janz said he was not behind the redirect.

A campaign spokesperson for Janz also confirmed to The Hill that the Democrat's campaign raised $111,506 over last Thursday and Friday.

Despite his recent boost in fundraising and visibility, Janz still lacks the same financial resources as his opponent.

Nunes has nearly $4 million in cash on hand for his campaign, while Janz had just $85,000 at the end of December.

Nunes’s district leans strongly Republican, and Trump won it by near double-digits.