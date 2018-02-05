NRCC offers chance to win trip to Trump Winery

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is giving people the opportunity to win a stay at the Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Va.

The NRCC says on a fundraising page on its website that people can enter for the chance to "receive an all expenses paid trip to Charlottesville and a stay at the TRUMP WINERY from May 11-13."

"We'll take care of the hotel, flight, and a send you to an exclusive Mother's day brunch for you and your family!" the House Republicans' campaign arm says.



The page encourages people to donate $10 for the chance to win the trip, but says that no donation is necessary to enter or win.

The raffle is open from Feb. 1 to May 9.

The package includes four round-trip coach class plane tickets and two two-night hotel stays at Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery. The winner will also receive four tickets to Trump Winery’s Mother’s Day Brunch.

President Trump bought the then-Kluge Winery in 2011 but relinquished ownership to his son, Eric Trump, soon after.

In November, the NRCC gave donors the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to stay at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.