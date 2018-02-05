Bachmann won't run for Franken's Senate seat because she did not hear a 'call from God'

Michele Bachmann Michele Marie BachmannPawlenty opts out of Senate run in Minnesota US ambassador repeated debunked claim that Abedin has 'egregious' ties to Muslim Brotherhood Bachmann considering running for Franken's seat MORE has decided that she will not run for former Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenSenate confirms Trump nominee despite missing 'blue slip' RNC will keep Wynn money until outside investigation is complete Gillibrand: Silence from GOP on Steve Wynn is 'deafening' MORE’s (D) Minnesota seat, saying that she did not get a “sense from the lord” that she should launch a bid.

“It became very clear to me that I wasn’t hearing any call from God to do this,” Bachmann told radio host Jan Markell, as reported Monday by Minnesota Public Radio.

Bachmann, a former GOP representative and presidential candidate, said in a January interview that she was considering running for Franken’s seat, and that she would be “asking God” if she should run.

Days later, a billboard in St. Paul depicted “God” telling Bachmann that she shouldn’t.

Franken stepped down from the Senate early this year after several accusations of sexual misconduct against him prompted multiple Democratic colleagues to call for his resignation.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithSenate confirms Trump nominee despite missing 'blue slip' Ellison mulling run for Minnesota AG: report Senate Dems say they have votes to block spending bill as shutdown edges closer MORE (D) was sworn in as Franken’s replacement, and she has said she will run in November in a special election to finish the last two years of his term.

Bachmann served eight years in Congress and ran for president in 2012, dropping out after the Iowa caucus. She serves as a member of President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE’s evangelical advisory board.