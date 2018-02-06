GOP state lawmaker seeks to impeach judges after Pa. gerrymandering ruling

A Pennsylvania Republican is calling for the impeachment of the justices on the state Supreme Court who ruled in favor of a redrawing of the state's congressional map ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
State Rep. Chris Dush (R) circulated a letter addressed to the state House on Monday saying that the five Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices behind the decision violated the state constitution by usurping authority from the state's constitution.
"The five justices who signed this order that blatantly and plainly contradicts the plain language of the Pennsylvania Constitution, engaged in misbehavior in office," Dush wrote.
The judges ruled the legislature to submit an amended congressional map to Gov. Tom Wolf (D) by Feb. 9, who must approve or veto the plan by Feb. 15.
Dush argued that the process takes authority away from the legislature to respond to the governor with their own maps, or to overturn his potential veto.