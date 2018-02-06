GOP state lawmaker seeks to impeach judges after Pa. gerrymandering ruling

A Pennsylvania Republican is calling for the impeachment of the justices on the state Supreme Court who ruled in favor of a redrawing of the state's congressional map ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

State Rep. Chris Dush (R) circulated a letter addressed to the state House on Monday saying that the five Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices behind the decision violated the state constitution by usurping authority from the state's constitution.

"The five justices who signed this order that blatantly and plainly contradicts the plain language of the Pennsylvania Constitution, engaged in misbehavior in office," Dush wrote.

The judges ruled the legislature to submit an amended congressional map to Gov. Tom Wolf (D) by Feb. 9, who must approve or veto the plan by Feb. 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dush argued that the process takes authority away from the legislature to respond to the governor with their own maps, or to overturn his potential veto.

"When the Supreme Court oversteps its authority, the only remedy that is left in the checks and balances system is for impeachment," the lawmaker told CNN . "Otherwise, this is allowed to continue and go on, and we simply cannot allow that to happen."

Dush's letter came after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a delay sought by Republicans over the Pennsylvania court's decision.

Dush told CNN that "there's a mood" in the state Senate to vote on impeachment if the move passes the House. Impeachment would require a simple majority in the House and two-thirds of the upper chamber.