Trump campaign releases ad calling Dem State of the Union response 'disgraceful'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE's campaign on Tuesday released an ad highlighting the Democrats' response during Trump's first State of the Union address.

The ad featured video of Trump's address to Congress, in which he called for everyone to "set aside our differences, to seek out common ground and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve."

Trump during the address also touted the creation of new jobs and the country's unemployment rates. He said there has "never been a better time to start living the American dream."

The ad showed the faces of some Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerGOP lawmaker: Dems not standing for Trump is 'un-American' Trump called for unity — he didn’t even last a week Overnight Defense: GOP plays hardball by attaching defense funding to CR | US reportedly drawing down in Iraq | Russia, US meet arms treaty deadline | Why the military wants 6B from Congress MORE (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiGOP lawmaker: Dems not standing for Trump is 'un-American' Rep. Gutiérrez: 'Complete betrayal' if Pelosi backs budget caps deal without DACA Senate leaders say they're zeroing in on two-year budget deal MORE (D-Calif.), as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump has declared war on our climate — we won’t let him win Stock slide bites boastful Trump, but rising wages great for GOP Millions should march on DC to defeat Trump Republicans MORE (I-Vt.), sitting during Trump's address.

In text, the ad said that Trump asked Democrats to join him in "standing up for America."

"Instead, they just sat there," the ad said in text.

The ad accused Democrats of "disrespecting our people" and "disrespecting our country."

"It's disgraceful," the ad says in text at the end.

In a statement, Michal S. Glassner, executive director of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said Trump's State of the Union address was so profound that "even the mainstream media called it 'strong' and 'inspirational.' "

“Yet, our ad demonstrates that the unprecedented expressions of disrespect shown by the Democrats towards our people and our country were also profound — for the wrong reasons," he said in the statement.

"The breathtaking indifference in reaction to President Trump’s calls for unity and to the President’s bold stories of freedom-loving heroes speaks for itself. The Democrats just sat there, and they were disgraceful."

Trump on Monday accused Democrats of "treasonous" behavior during his State of the Union address.

He took aim at Democratic lawmakers who refused to applaud during last week's speech when he mentioned his achievements during his first year in office.

"They were like death and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, 'Treasonous.' I mean, yeah, I guess, why not," Trump said during a speech in Ohio.

"Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean they certainly didn't seem to love our country very much."