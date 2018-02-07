Holder won't rule out presidential run

Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderHolder redistricting group targets GOP control in states IG poised to reignite war over FBI’s Clinton case Justice Dept sidelines office dedicated to expanding legal aid to poor citizens: report MORE



“We’ll see,” Holder said in response to a question about whether he could run for the White House.



Holder said he’s focused on his work at the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), but suggested he could choose to run for office again.



“I’ll see. I’m focused on the NDRC at this point,” he said.



Holder gained a following with Democrats for his record as attorney general in the Obama administration on civil rights, marijuana reform and same-sex marriage.



But his tenure also won him serious criticisms on the right. Congress voted to hold him in contempt after a Justice Department program lost track of guns that ultimately fell into the hands of Mexican gangs.

Conservatives also accused his department of specifically targeting conservative groups with challenges to their tax-exempt status.