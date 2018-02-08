Ex-New York Jets lineman mulling run for House

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold is weighing a campaign to replace Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen Rodney Procter FrelinghuysenSEC paperless mandate a bad deal for rural, elderly investors The GOP could lose 40 House seats this November With GOP mass exodus, pro-choice Democratic women will flip the House MORE (R-N.J.), Politico reported Thursday.

A Republican county chairman in the district told the news outlet that Mangold is “intrigued by the idea,” and has to discuss it with his family.

“He’s a different candidate. He gives different name ID,” Essex County Republican Chairman Al Barlas told Politico.

Mangold played for the Jets from 2006 through the 2016 season.

Frelinghuysen, 71, announced late last month that he would not seek reelection in November. He has been in Congress for 12 terms, and is currently chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

The seat is a top target for Democrats after President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE defeated Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Cybersecurity: Tillerson proposes new cyber bureau at State | Senate bill would clarify cross-border data rules | Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up breach Grassley to Sessions: Policy for employees does not comply with the law 'Homeland' in the Trump era tackles the 'deep state' MORE in 2016 by just 1 percentage point. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss-up.

State Assemblyman Jay Webber is the lone Republican to announce his candidacy since Frelinghuysen decided to retire, according to NewJersey.com.

National Democrats have rallied around Mikie Sherrill, who has already launched her campaign. Sherrill is a former Navy pilot and ex-federal prosecutor.