Nearly half of Iowa voters said they wouldn't vote for President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE in the 2020 election, according to a poll of likely voters released Thursday.

The Des Moines Register poll found that 48 percent of voters said they would "definitely" vote for a candidate besides Trump, while 20 percent said that they would consider it. Just 26 percent of likely voters said they would definitely vote for Trump in 2020.

Iowa traditionally holds the first caucuses of the presidential nominating process, and is set to be the first battleground for Democrats looking to run in 2020.

Fifty-one percent of voters in the Des Moines Register poll said that they approved of Trump's job performance so far, an upswing from December when 60 percent said the same.

According to the poll, 40 percent of Iowans say the country is heading in the right direction, compared to just 29 who said the same in December.

Trump won the state of Iowa by 3.5 percentage points over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump touts report Warner attempted to talk to dossier author Poll: Nearly half of Iowans wouldn’t vote for Trump in 2020 Rubio on Warner contact with Russian lobbyist: It’s ‘had zero impact on our work’ MORE in 2016. During the GOP primary, Trump finished second in the caucuses behind Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSasse statement: Trump nominee who spread conspiracy theories has a ‘tinfoil hat’ Coalition of 44 groups calls for passage of drug pricing bill For the sake of our democracy, politicians must stop bickering MORE (R-Texas), losing by 3.3 percent.

The poll of 801 respondents in Iowa was conducted Jan. 28-31 and has an overall margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. The subset of 656 likely voters carries a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.