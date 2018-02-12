Trump to hold rally in Pennsylvania ahead of special election

President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE will travel to Pennsylvania next week for a rally ahead of the state’s special House election, his campaign confirmed on Monday.

Trump will head to Ambridge, a borough outside of Pittsburgh, next Wednesday in the weeks leading up to the March 13 special election between Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb.

Last month, Trump traveled to Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District for an event billed as an official White House event, but said that he’d hold a campaign rally to boost Saccone. This upcoming trip to Ambridge will be right outside the 18th District.

Without mentioning Saccone by name, Trump’s campaign said that the rally will be an opportunity for the president to tout the economy and the GOP’s tax overhaul.

“As more and more businesses across Pennsylvania, and the country, report new bonuses, wage increases, and investments in our economy, this rally will be a great moment to celebrate the success of the President’s historic tax cuts, and look ahead to more great victories for the American people under the President’s fearless leadership,” Michael Glassner, executive director of Donald J. Trump for President, said in a statement.

Pennsylvania’s special election has drawn national attention as Republicans have poured millions of dollars into the race to fend off the potential for a Democratic upset.

Trump won the district by 20 points in 2016, but Republican groups made an early investment with TV spots and field offices in the district.

Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a super PAC aligned with House GOP leadership, has launched several ads targeting Lamb, a former federal prosecutor, and seeking to link him to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiGOP lawmaker: Dems not standing for Trump is 'un-American' Rep. Gutiérrez: 'Complete betrayal' if Pelosi backs budget caps deal without DACA Senate leaders say they're zeroing in on two-year budget deal MORE (D-Calif.). The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has released a similar ad.

Amid a flurry of activity from Republicans, national Democrats also got involved in this race, which includes an investment from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.