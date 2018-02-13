36 people who could challenge Trump in 2020

The field of Democrats who could jockey for a White House bid in 2020 is growing by the day, as more and more potential candidates are eyed as possible challengers to President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE.

Many potential candidates have sought to stand out from the field through vocal opposition to the Trump agenda — voting against the bipartisan two-year budget deal or calling for the president’s resignation.

Here are 36 potential candidates, from top contenders to long shots, who could run in 2020:

Sanders reportedly met with top advisers in late January to discuss a potential 2020 run. But Sanders said he’s focused on his reelection in 2018. Still, the 2016 Democratic primary candidate hasn’t shied away from opportunities to contrast himself to Trump. The favorite of the Democrats’ progressive wing delivered his own response to the State of the Union address, calling Trump a “bully.” If elected, Sanders would be 79 when taking office in 2021.A recent poll of the hypothetical 2020 field showed Biden, who benefits from massive name recognition after two terms as vice president, easily leading the Democratic pack. Biden reportedly said privately that he believes he’s the only Democrat who can beat Trump in 2020. And Biden, who would be 78 in January 2021, publicly weighed the possibility of running on ABC’s “The View” in December.Gillibrand, 51, gained prominence for speaking out against sexual harassment and assault, and has sought to position herself as one of Trump’s leading Senate antagonists by frequently voting against his nominees. After Trump tweeted that she “would do anything” for campaign donations — which many thought had sexual implications — Gillibrand shot back that Trump “cannot silence me” with a “sexist smear.”Warren, another progressive favorite, is frequently touted as a top 2020 contender. But she’s downplayed presidential rumors and says she’s focused on her reelection in 2018. Warren, who will be 71 on Inauguration Day in 2021, was one of several Senate Democrats with possible presidential ambitions who voted against the two-year budget deal. Warren hasn’t gone as far as some colleagues, however, who have called for Trump to resign because of the sexual harassment allegations against him.Booker has continued to raise his profile, most recently during a contentious Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Homeland Security Secretary. Booker, 48, made a rousing speech accusing Nielsen of being complicit with Trump after Nielsen said she didn’t hear Trump say that the United States shouldn’t accept immigrants from “shithole countries.”Harris, 53, a rising star in the party, generated national attention after she was cut off from questioning a witness at Senate Intelligence Committee hearings. But Harris, like many potential 2020 candidates, has insisted that she’s not thinking about future campaigns.Winfrey set off presidential rumors after her speech about sexual harassment at the Golden Globes last month. But Winfrey, 64, told InStyle Magazine that she doesn’t “have the DNA for it.”Holder is the latest politician who wouldn’t rule out a 2020 bid. When asked about a future White House run, he responded, “We’ll see.” Holder, 67, said he’s focused on his National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a Democratic effort to reverse Republican redistricting gains.Castro, who was on’s 2016 shortlist for vice president, will make his first foray into presidential politics with a Friday trip to New Hampshire, which holds the first presidential primary. Castro, 43, said he has “every interest in running,” and will headline the New Hampshire Young Democrats 2018 Granite Slate Awards Dinner.O’Malley, 55, has already been testing the waters after an unsuccessful run in the 2016 Democratic primary.Delaney, 54, became the first declared presidential candidate of 2020 when he launched his campaign last July. The retiring congressman commissioned the first ad of the 2020 primaries in Iowa — which holds the first presidential caucuses.Gutiérrez, 62, is also retiring from Congress at the end of 2018, and is reportedly exploring a presidential run. The longtime congressman is a strong proponent of immigration reform, and backed an effort to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump.Steyer, 60, ruled out running for office in 2018, but he hasn’t closed the door on 2020. He plans to spend $30 million to help Democrats take back the House in 2018, and is continuing his ad campaign calling for Trump’s impeachment.The 2004 presidential nominee has stayed out of the limelight since leaving his position as secretary of State. But recent reports say Kerry, 74, is considering another bid.McAuliffe, a potential contender close to the Clintons, could be boosted by recent Democratic gains in Virginia. McAuliffe, 61, can also draw on a large fundraising network as a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).Murphy, 44, has sworn off a bid in 2020, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation about whether the leading gun control advocate will make a run.Klobuchar, 57, may have hurt her chances by not joining Democrats in opposing the recent budget deal for its lack of protection for “Dreamers,” but her supporters say her policy chops can’t be ruled out.After losing a surprisingly close Missouri Senate race in 2016, 36-year-old Kander has raised his national profile with a new national group meant to fight voter suppression. He’s also made the rounds at various local Democratic events, making stops in key early states.Buttigieg, 36, has kept busy since making a headline-grabbing bid to chair the DNC. The openly gay Navy reservist has traveled the country to speak on panels and headline local Democratic Party events, and would offer Democrats a chance to field a midwestern politician — although he could be criticized for a lack of experience beyond the local level.Fresh off his reelection as mayor, the 56-year-old de Blasio stoked speculation about a bid with his trip to Iowa late last year. While he said that he isn’t running for president, he’s kept up rumors of a possible bid while emerging as a progressive Trump critic.Kaine, 59, Clinton’s running mate in 2016, is expected to win reelection to the Senate. That victory could give him momentum going into 2020.Patrick, 61, has been out of office since 2015, but those close to former President Obama have reportedly urged him to run for the White House.Cuomo, 60, is one of several New Yorkers eyeing potential presidential bids in 2020. And he’s been making a name for himself through his opposition to the GOP’s tax overhaul.Garcetti, 47, got some attention last year from donors, and generated some more national buzz with a recent hike with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Brown is a familiar name in White House shortlists, and was considered for Clinton’s vice president pick. But Brown, 65, could face a tough reelection race this cycle in one of the 10 states that Trump won in 2016.The 59-year-old billionaire businessman and “Shark Tank” star said late last year that there’s a “10 percent” chance he runs in 2020.Ryan, 44, earned a high profile last year when he challenged House Minority Leader(D-Calif.) for her leadership post.Despite Trump’s 20-point victory in Montana, Bullock, 51, was reelected to the governor’s mansion in 2016. His victory could appeal to Democrats looking to compete in deep-red states.Landrieu, 57, drew national attention when he made an impassioned speech calling for the removal of Confederate statues in his hometown.Raimondo, 46, the first woman to serve as Rhode Island governor, earned national exposure after she hosted the National Governors Association meeting last July.Schultz, 64, stepped down as CEO of the popular coffee franchise in late 2016, sparking a flurry of stories that he could be considering a 2020 bid.Sandberg’s book on corporate feminism, “Lean In,” drew high praise and raised the 48-year-old’s profile outside of Silicon Valley.The wrestler-turned-movie star, 45, said last year that he’s “seriously considering” a bid, although he said that 2024 is a more “realistic” option.Yates became a hero to Democrats when Trump fired her for refusing to defend the travel ban. Yates, 57, said last year that she doesn’t envision herself running for office.Hickenlooper, 66, drew some short-lived buzz over rumors he could potentially form a unity ticket in 2020 with Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R). But Hickenlooper dismissed those rumors, saying he has “no ulterior motive” for working across the aisle with Kasich.The two-term governor and former congressman, 67, is expanding his network nationally as the new chairman of the Democratic Governors Association.Ben Kamisar contributed.