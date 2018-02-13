Koch network to back Blackburn even if Corker decides to run

The conservative donor network led by billionaires David and Charles Koch intends to back Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnGOP Senate candidate fundraising lags behind Dems in key races Overnight Tech: Official resigns, employee fired over Hawaii fake missile alert | Employee thought drill was real attack | Amazon teams up to cut health costs | Feds subpoena major bitcoin exchange House lawmakers clash over broadband infrastructure MORE (R) in Tennessee's Senate Republican primary even if Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerPentagon: War in Afghanistan will cost billion in 2018 K.T. McFarland officially withdrawn as nominee for ambassador K.T. McFarland withdraws as nominee for ambassador MORE (R) reverses his decision to retire, according to Buzzfeed News.

"Marsha Blackburn has been a committed champion for policies that will expand opportunity for all Americans and help people improve their lives," Koch network spokesman James Davis said in a statement Tuesday to BuzzFeed.

The statement follows reports on Monday that Corker, who announced in September that he would retire after this term, is reconsidering that decision.

Blackburn announced her bid for the Senate seat after Corker made his retirement plans.

But reports yesterday claimed Republicans have doubts that Blackburn, the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, could win the general election against the Democratic front-runner, former Gov. Phil Bredesen. GOP leaders are reportedly encouraging Corker to reconsider and run again.

The Koch network is already supporting Blackburn in the primary, a rare move for the group. Last month, she was a featured speaker at the group’s annual retreat.

The Blackburn campaign has hit back at those expressing doubts that Blackburn could win the general election.

“Anyone who thinks Marsha Blackburn can’t win a general election is just a plain sexist pig,” Blackburn campaign spokeswoman Andrea Bozek told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Blackburn’s campaign raised more than $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, outraising her main GOP opponent by more than $500,000. She ended 2017 with $4.6 million cash on hand.