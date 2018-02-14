Romney to announce Senate run on social media: report

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Pawlenty departing Wall Street group as campaign rumors swirl Trump ambassador nominee spread conspiracy theories about Cruz, Kasich MORE will announce his run for Senate in Utah on Thursday with a message to supporters on social media, sources told the Washington Examiner.

He will make his first appearance on Friday, speaking to grassroots Republicans near Salt Lake City, the news outlet added.

"Stay tuned for my announcement on the Utah Senate race this Thursday. Visit www.mittromney.com to be one of the first to know!" the former Massachusetts governor said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Romney, 70, was an outspoken critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE during the 2016 GOP primary but since then the two figures have mended fences, with Romney briefly being considered for secretary of State before being passed over for Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Overnight Tech: Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up hack | Apple considers battery rebates | Regulators talk bitcoin | SpaceX launches world's most powerful rocket Overnight Cybersecurity: Tillerson proposes new cyber bureau at State | Senate bill would clarify cross-border data rules | Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up breach MORE.

Utah's Senate seat, currently held by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchOvernight Tech: Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up hack | Apple considers battery rebates | Regulators talk bitcoin | SpaceX launches world's most powerful rocket Overnight Cybersecurity: Tillerson proposes new cyber bureau at State | Senate bill would clarify cross-border data rules | Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up breach Hatch introduces bipartisan bill to clarify cross-border data policies MORE (R), is not under threat by Democrats and Romney is largely considered the favorite.

Romney reportedly began informing GOP insiders of his intentions last month, and Hatch has frequently said that Romney is his personal choice as well for the seat.

"There's no question that he loves Utah and wants to support Utah any way he can. And I'm hopeful he'll run, because he would be just fine," Hatch said in January.

"And he would certainly be somebody who I think could succeed me into the job. We haven't spoken in the last few days, but if Mitt decides to run, he knows he'll have my support."

The move has also garnered report from other Senate Republicans, who are reportedly eyeing Romney to take over leadership of the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC).

Romney congratulated Hatch on his long career in the Senate in a Facebook post last month.

"I join the people of Utah in thanking my friend, Senator Orrin Hatch for his more than forty years of service to our great state and nation," Romney wrote.

"As Chairman of the Senate Finance and Judiciary Committees and as the longest-serving Republican Senator in U.S. history, Senator Hatch has represented the interests of Utah with distinction and honor," he continued.