Manchin hit with first attack ad

A Republican super PAC launched its first attack ad against West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinMcConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration Manchin: Senators should sign pledge not to campaign against each other GOP senators turning Trump immigration framework into legislation MORE on Wednesday, targeting the vulnerable Democrat for his votes against ObamaCare repeal and the GOP tax-cut bill.

The ad uses January remarks that Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceSpace exploration is good for American jobs Trump approves Indiana Medicaid work requirements Democrat Manchin: Pence attacks prove ‘they don't want bipartisanship’ in Trump admin MORE made in West Virginia to go after Manchin, who is running for reelection in a state President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE won in a landslide in 2016.

"People of the Mountain State, you deserve to know. When it came to cutting your taxes, Joe voted no," Pence says in the ad.

"Joe voted no to giving working families more of your hard earned money. Joe voted no on tax cuts for job creators, and on the child tax credit, giving you your first $24,000 of your income tax-free, Joe voted no."

"Now that might make Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerGOP lawmaker: Dems not standing for Trump is 'un-American' Trump called for unity — he didn’t even last a week Overnight Defense: GOP plays hardball by attaching defense funding to CR | US reportedly drawing down in Iraq | Russia, US meet arms treaty deadline | Why the military wants 6B from Congress MORE and Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiGOP lawmaker: Dems not standing for Trump is 'un-American' Rep. Gutiérrez: 'Complete betrayal' if Pelosi backs budget caps deal without DACA Senate leaders say they're zeroing in on two-year budget deal MORE pretty happy," he finishes, "but West Virginia needs to let him know, you expect better."

At the time, Manchin, a former governor of West Virginia first elected to the Senate in 2010, called Pence's remarks an example of why "Washington sucks."

"The vice president's comments are exactly why Washington sucks. I’m disappointed in his comments but will continue to work to make Washington work so West Virginia and our country work," Manchin said in a statement in January.

The Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) will run its ad in several West Virginia TV markets including the state's capital, Charleston, for 10 days, according to Politico's Playbook.