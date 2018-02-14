Dem consultant resigns in face of sexual misconduct allegation

A prominent Democratic consultant resigned Tuesday after being accused of sexual assault, HuffPost reported.

Jim Walsh, who founded DSPolitical and Rising Tide Interactive, announced Tuesday he was leaving both consulting firms. His decision came after a woman claimed Walsh assaulted her when she was 21 years old and looking to get into politics.

The Democrative Legislative Campaign Committee told HuffPost that it had received a complaint against Walsh and was launching an investigation.

DSPolitical and Rising Tide Interactive told HuffPost in a statement the organizations are “deeply saddened” by the allegations.

"There is no place in our movement — or in our firm — for the kind [of] behavior alleged in the article. This article, and work like it, helps shine a light on unacceptable sexual behavior in many industries, including ours," the groups said in the statement.

The political world has been rocked in recent months by a wave of sexual misconduct allegations against high profile men. Accusations have led to the resignation or retirement of numerous state and federal lawmakers, including former Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenOvernight Finance: Senators near two-year budget deal | Trump would 'love to see a shutdown' over immigration | Dow closes nearly 600 points higher after volatile day | Trade deficit at highest level since 2008 | Pawlenty leaving Wall Street group Pawlenty departing Wall Street group as campaign rumors swirl Bachmann won't run for Franken's Senate seat because she did not hear a 'call from God' MORE (D-Minn.), former Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersHouse passes landmark bill to overhaul sexual harassment policy on Capitol Hill Wynn Resorts stock price plummets after sexual misconduct report CNN: Judges rarely face discipline for sexual harassment complaints MORE Jr. (D-Mich.), Rep. Blake Farenthold Randolph (Blake) Blake FarentholdHouse passes landmark bill to overhaul sexual harassment policy on Capitol Hill House to vote on sexual harassment overhaul this week This week: Congress races to prevent another shutdown MORE (R-Texas) and Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-Pa.).