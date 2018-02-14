Poll: Dems hold 8-point lead on generic ballot

Democrats have an 8-point lead on a generic congressional ballot heading into the 2018 midterm elections, according to a survey released Wednesday from Public Policy Polling.

The poll from the left-leaning group finds Democrats leading 49 percent to 41 percent on the generic ballot, though that is slightly down from the 51-40 lead they enjoyed in December.

Since the 2016 elections, Democrats have seen a boost in political activity and enthusiasm. The party secured both of the governorships on the ballot in 2017 and flipped a deep-red Senate seat with the election of Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama.

Wednesday’s survey reports that supporters of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump touts report Warner attempted to talk to dossier author Poll: Nearly half of Iowans wouldn’t vote for Trump in 2020 Rubio on Warner contact with Russian lobbyist: It’s ‘had zero impact on our work’ MORE are more excited to vote in the midterm elections than President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE’s supporters. Sixty-five percent of Clinton supporters said they were “very excited” to vote in November, compared to 58 percent of Trump supporters who said the same.

While most projections have given Democrats a good chance of winning back the House, growing public approval of the recently passed Republican tax law has given the GOP hope.

Public Policy Polling reports that voters are split on the tax reform package, with 41 percent opposing it and 38 percent in support. Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanMcConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration Overnight Defense: Latest on spending fight - House passes stopgap with defense money while Senate nears two-year budget deal | Pentagon planning military parade for Trump | Afghan war will cost B in 2018 House passes stopgap spending measure with defense money MORE (R-Wis.) has seen an uptick in support since the law’s passage, with approval rising to 29 percent compared to 23 percent late last year.