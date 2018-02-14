Former top Clinton aide files to run for California governor

A former top aide to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump touts report Warner attempted to talk to dossier author Poll: Nearly half of Iowans wouldn’t vote for Trump in 2020 Rubio on Warner contact with Russian lobbyist: It’s ‘had zero impact on our work’ MORE's 2016 presidential campaign has filed to run for governor of California.

The Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday that Amanda Renteria, the former national political director for the Clinton campaign, filed a statement of intention to run for governor with the California Secretary of State's office.

Renteria currently serves as the chief operations officer for the California Department of Justice. She said in a tweet on Wednesday that she remains in that position.

"For questions coming in right now: I am still serving as the Chief of Operations at the California Department of Justice," she tweeted.

In mounting a gubernatorial bid, Renteria would join a field of Democratic candidates, including California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Current California Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, is serving out his final term in office. According to the Sacramento Bee, Renteria has been telling Democratic strategists that she is weighing a "disruptive" bid for the governor's mansion.

Renteria made a run for the U.S. House in 2014 but ultimately lost to incumbent Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.).