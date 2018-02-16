Blackburn pushes back on potential Corker bid: 'I'm going to win'

Tennessee Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnGOP Senate candidate fundraising lags behind Dems in key races Overnight Tech: Official resigns, employee fired over Hawaii fake missile alert | Employee thought drill was real attack | Amazon teams up to cut health costs | Feds subpoena major bitcoin exchange House lawmakers clash over broadband infrastructure MORE is holding firm amid rumors that Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerPentagon: War in Afghanistan will cost billion in 2018 K.T. McFarland officially withdrawn as nominee for ambassador K.T. McFarland withdraws as nominee for ambassador MORE (R-Tenn.) might run for reelection after all, saying that she's running for the Senate seat no matter what Corker decides.

Corker's office said this week that he's considering calls from some Republicans to return to the race. But when asked by Republican radio host Hugh Hewitt on his radio show if she still plans to run no matter what, Blackburn stayed firm on her bid.

"I am running, and I’m going to win. I think what Tennesseans want to see, Hugh, is a true conservative in the U.S. Senate. They want to see somebody there that is going to back Donald Trump and his agenda," Blackburn said.

When asked by Hewitt if she thinks she'd beat Corker if he jumped into the race, she replied "I certainly do."

The two initially had a strong relationship, but relations collapsed after Corker delivered strong criticisms of Trump over Trump's equivocating statement about violence at a white supremacist rally in Virginia and comments that seemed to undermine negotiations with North Korea.

Trump eventually chided the senator as "Liddle Bob Corker," while the senator responded by blasting the White House as an "adult day care center."

The frost has appeared to thaw somewhat this year — Corker accompanied Trump on a trip to Tennessee earlier this year and later praised Trump.

Now other senators, worried that former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) could win the seat for Democrats, have urged Corker to step back in.