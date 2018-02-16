Dem group launches $2M ad buy to boost vulnerable senators

Senate Majority PAC, a prominent Democratic outside group, is launching a $1.8 million effort to defend two incumbents in Missouri and Indiana.

Sens. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillGovernment watchdog finds safety gaps in assisted living homes GOP Senate candidate fundraising lags behind Dems in key races McCaskill challenger links human trafficking to 'sexual revolution' of 1960s MORE (Mo.) and Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyHouse passes bill to ease menu labeling rules under ObamaCare Democrat Manchin: Pence attacks prove ‘they don't want bipartisanship’ in Trump admin Pence optimistic GOP can expand majorities in House, Senate MORE (Ind.) are both vulnerable Democrats in states President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE won overwhelmingly in 2016.

And they are already top targets for Republicans, who are hitting the two for voting against Trump's tax cuts plan. Conservative group Americans for Prosperity is readying a $4 million push against McCaskill and Donnelly, according to The Associated Press.

Senate Majority PAC will run two television ads defending the senators and hitting back at the tax law. The ads cite analysis from the Tax Policy Center that claims the tax law will give "83 percent of tax benefits to the richest 1 percent."

“Claire McCaskill and Joe Donnelly refuse to cut Medicare and balloon the national debt so that the Koch brothers can get another tax break,” said Chris Hayden, Senate Majority PAC's communications director, referring to the GOP megadonors who help fund Americans for Prosperity, a conservative group.

“While their Republican opponents will do anything to impress out-of-state billionaires, Claire and Joe have a bipartisan record of putting middle class families first.”

Republicans plan to use the tax law against Democrats in the midterms, arguing that Americans will view the reforms favorably as their take-home pay rises.

Senate Majority PAC is also planning a smaller ad buy in West Virginia, according to the media buying firm Medium Buying. There, Democrats are hoping to bolster Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinMcConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration Manchin: Senators should sign pledge not to campaign against each other GOP senators turning Trump immigration framework into legislation MORE (D), who has faced similar attacks from GOP groups.

The campaign for Josh Hawley, the top Republican in the race to face off against McCaskill, slammed the new ads in a statement Friday.

"It’s not surprising that Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerGOP lawmaker: Dems not standing for Trump is 'un-American' Trump called for unity — he didn’t even last a week Overnight Defense: GOP plays hardball by attaching defense funding to CR | US reportedly drawing down in Iraq | Russia, US meet arms treaty deadline | Why the military wants 6B from Congress MORE’s PAC is launching an attack ad to try and save Claire McCaskill from the conservative voters of Missouri. After all, they vacation and attend baseball games together,” said Kelli Ford, a Hawley campaign spokeswoman.

“Claire didn’t support President Trump’s middle-class tax cuts – she opposed them. Josh Hawley is also fully committed to protecting Social Security and Medicare for our seniors. Missouri voters deserve better than discredited Democrat talking points.”

Updated: 4:52 p.m.