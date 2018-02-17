Romney as Senate candidate promises not to ‘sit and wait’ on school shootings

Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Pawlenty departing Wall Street group as campaign rumors swirl Trump ambassador nominee spread conspiracy theories about Cruz, Kasich MORE, after announcing his Republican bid for Senate in Utah, called for “action” following the Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead.

Romney called the shooting “senseless, debased evil.”

“I think we can’t just sit and wait and hope for things to get better,” the former GOP presidential candidate said, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. “It is wrong and unacceptable for children in our schools to fear for their lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must take action to prevent this again,” he said. He suggested he would support improving a federal database for firearms background checks, according to the Tribune.

He said most reform should happen at the state and local level, however, rather than federal. As possible solutions, he named increased law enforcement resources and better facility security, according to the Tribune.

Romney also signaled that as a senator he would not be an automatic vote for President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE’s agenda.

“Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world. Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion,” he said, according to Reuters.

Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has become a prominent Trump critic over the last year.

Romney, in an expected move, announced his Senate bid on Friday after delaying one day due to the Wednesday shooting.