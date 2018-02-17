Ryan urges House Republicans to raise more campaign money: report

Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanMcConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration Overnight Defense: Latest on spending fight - House passes stopgap with defense money while Senate nears two-year budget deal | Pentagon planning military parade for Trump | Afghan war will cost B in 2018 House passes stopgap spending measure with defense money MORE (R-Wis.) reportedly called on congressional Republicans this week to step up their fundraising efforts ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, where Democrats are hoping to make major gains in the House.

Ryan told GOP lawmakers in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday that they need to work harder on fundraising to stave off Democratic challengers, Politico reported, after news that Democrats outraised more than 40 incumbent GOP candidates in the last three months of 2017.

Ryan, who leads the party's 238-seat majority, reportedly gave a stern reprimand to the lawmakers over the fundraising disparities, and told them to seek help from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) if needed, according to Politico.

The Speaker's comments come from a point of authority, after raising $44 million in campaign funds in 2017, a new record for fundraising in a year without a major election.

Ryan's team said last month that it would transfer $32 million of the total to the NRCC in advance of the 2018 elections.

The NRCC's deputy chairman, Rep. Tom EmmerThomas (Tom) Earl EmmerFranken resignation could upend Minnesota races Overnight Energy: EPA to keep biofuel mandate steady | Ex-coal exec Blankenship cuts first Senate ad | House passes bill to clean up contaminated sites House votes to overturn Obama mining ban in Minnesota MORE (R-Minn.), reportedly called out individual Republicans in the meeting Wednesday who have fallen behind their Democratic challengers, and noted that in many cases the money disparity has hurt their projected chances of winning.

Many Democrats in key races backed by the party's House campaign arm are in better financial shape than their GOP opponents, as Democrats work to retake the majority in the House.