Biden telling policy aides 2020 run a real possibility: report

Adding to months of speculation, former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden says he would advise Trump against Mueller interview Biden on Trump's 'treason' comments: 'He's a joke' Joe Kennedy: Biden likely would have defeated Trump MORE recently told longtime policy aides that a White House campaign in 2020 is a real possibility, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

Biden met with several aides at his office near Capitol Hill to plan for his new diplomacy center. During the meeting, he reportedly told those in attendance — including his former chief of staff, his former national security adviser and a former State Department official — that he had not decided about 2020.

He indicated to his longtime aides that he’d be interested in them joining his campaign if he decides to make a run for the White House, The Associated Press reported.

A spokesperson for Biden declined to comment to the AP.

Biden, 75, is considered a strong Democratic presidential nominee if he runs. He has repeatedly indicated in public he is considering a campaign, but has not made a final decision.

He mulled a presidential campaign in 2016, but decided against it following his son’s death.

Recent polling shows Biden with a lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE in a hypothetical 2020 match-up.

In the year since leaving office, Biden has grown to be a more vocal critic of Trump.