Election interference concerns prompt returns to paper ballots

Officials in a number of states are returning to paper ballots over fears of foreign countries interfering in U.S. elections, according to The Boston Globe.

In Virginia, election officials use a paper ballot system, while Pennsylvania's governor this month ordered election officials to ensure new election equipment produces a paper record, according to the Globe.

In Georgia, lawmakers are considering returning to a paper ballot.

According to the Globe, officials in some states have begun applying for security clearances so they can be briefed on classified information and potential threats to elections.

Election officials are concerned Russia may try to influence this year's midterm elections, through misinformation on social media or through targeting the U.S.'s election infrastructure, according to the Globe.

On Friday, 13 Russian nationals and three companies were indicted for allegedly working to swing the election in President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE's favor.

The Department of Homeland Security also said that Russian hackers targeted the election systems of 21 states before the presidential election, though there is no evidence any votes were changed, according to the Globe.