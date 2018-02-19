Florida House Republican won’t seek reelection

Rep. Tom Rooney Thomas (Tom) Joseph RooneyHouse Intel votes to release Dem countermemo Several lawmakers have seen intelligence behind Nunes memo Fierce battle erupts over releasing intelligence report MORE (R-Fla.) will not seek reelection, the lawmaker said in a statement on Monday.



The announcement is just the latest in a recent wave of GOP House retirements, which come as Democrats seek to take back control of Congress in the 2018 midterm elections.

Rooney’s district representing south-central Florida is considered a safe Republican seat after redistricting in 2010.

"After what will be 10 years in the United States Congress representing the good people of Florida's Heartland, it's time to ‘hang em up’ as my old football coach used to say,” Rooney said in his statement.

He thanked his staff and colleagues, as well as his family members for sacrificing “so much so I could follow my dreams.”

“Now it’s time for me to better support yours,” Rooney added.

Rooney, a member of the House Intelligence Committee and a deputy majority whip, came to Congress in 2009. He previously served as an assistant attorney general under then-Florida Attorney General Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristPolitiFact cancels Alan Grayson hire after backlash Former GOP rep: Trump's mental health 'a grave conversation' MSNBC host apologizes for LGBT comments: ‘I am disappointed in myself’ MORE.

Rooney did not say what he plans to do after leaving Congress, though he hinted he could serve his state in a “different capacity.”

“I look forward to serving Florida again in the future in a different capacity,” Rooney said. “Keep the faith. Slainte! Rooney out.”