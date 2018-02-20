NRCC outraises DCCC in January

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) outraised its Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) in January.

The NRCC on Tuesday announced it took in $10.1 million in January, while the DCCC reported it raised $9.35 million in the same time.

"With the advent of tax reform, Republicans are on offense as we start 2018," NRCC Communications Director Matt Gorman said in a statement.

"We have the right message, the right candidates, and the right amount of resources to continue The Great American Comeback for the American people and keep the House in November."

The DCCC's January numbers were a record for the committee and a nearly $3 million jump from the $6.43 million raised in January of 2016.

“Our long run of record-breaking fundraising has been fueled by an energized and motivated grassroots base that is working every day to take back the House,” said DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Luján in a statement.

“The huge size of the House battlefield, combined with incredible recruitment and candidate fundraising, is spreading vulnerable Republicans thin and forcing them to fight for every inch. We’ll need every penny in the face of an unprecedented flood of outside Republican money, and there’s certainly more work to do.”

The fundraising numbers come as Republicans and Democrats gear up for midterm elections in November.

While the NRCC outraised the DCCC last month, dozens of House Democratic challengers have built fundraising leads on Republican incumbents in the last three months of 2017.

Twenty-two of the Democratic challengers who outraised Republican incumbents in the last three months of 2017 are in races listed on the nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report’s 86 top battleground House races. Democrats need a net gain of 24 seats to take back the majority in the House.