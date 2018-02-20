Poll: Dems lead GOP by 15 points in generic House ballot

Democrats hold a 15 percentage point lead over Republicans in a generic House ballot, according to a new Quinnipiac University Poll released Tuesday.

A majority of those polled, 53 percent, said they would like Democrats to win control of the House in this year’s midterm election. Thirty-eight percent said they would like the GOP to keep control of the lower chamber, while nine percent said they did not know or did not provide an answer.

The 53 percent is up from the 49 percent who said earlier this month they would like the Democrats to take control of the House. In that previous survey, 40 percent said they wanted the Republican Party to win a majority in the lower chamber.

Democrats need to flip 24 seats in this fall’s midterm elections to take the House.

Nearly half, 47 percent, of independents in the new survey said they would like Democrats to win control of the House, while 36 percent chose the GOP. Sixteen percent said they did not know or did not provide an answer.

By comparison, Democrats currently hold a 7.6 point lead over Republicans in the RealClearPolitics poll average of the generic House ballot.

The national survey of 1,249 voters was conducted from Feb. 16-19. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.