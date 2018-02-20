Scott Walker backs West Virginia attorney general in GOP Senate primary

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) on Tuesday endorsed West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinMcConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration Manchin: Senators should sign pledge not to campaign against each other GOP senators turning Trump immigration framework into legislation MORE (D-W.Va.).

Walker, who ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2016, praised Morrisey for his conservative record and for fighting Obama-era coal regulations.

“Patrick has fought for West Virginians while defending the rule of law, and he is ready to keep fighting for them as a champion of conservative reform in Washington, D.C.,” Walker said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morrisey said in a statement that Walker’s endorsement “will excite the many conservatives across West Virginia and the nation who have rallied to our campaign.”

Morrisey is one of multiple Republican candidates campaigning for the GOP nomination to face Manchin in November.

Rep. Evan Jenkins Evan Hollin JenkinsWest Virginia rep joins in Manchin bash-fest These Democrats will have a hard time keeping their seats in 2018 Trump feud puts pressure on Bannon candidates MORE (R-W.Va.) and former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship are also seeking to be the GOP standard-bearer. The three candidates will square off in a May 8 primary.

Manchin has become a prime target of the Trump administration as it seeks to pick up Republican seats in this year’s midterms. Vice President Pence launched a series of attacks on Manchin’s voting record during a visit to the state last month.

Manchin responded that Pence’s comments are “why Washington sucks,” and suggested the vice president targeted him because of his bipartisan reputation.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the West Virginia Senate race as a "toss-up."

President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE won a larger share of the vote in West Virginia than in any other state.