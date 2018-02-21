Ex-MSNBC anchor running for House

Dylan Ratigan, an ex-MSNBC anchor, announced on Wednesday that he is running for Congress in upstate New York.

“The North Country is fiercely independent. They call it how they see it,” Ratigan wrote on his campaign website. “And they want a representative who will do the same, to bring honesty to our government and progress for our people."

Ratigan is running for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st District, which is currently represented by Republican Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikOvernight Health Care: Blue Cross Blue Shield sees 'urgent' need to stabilize ObamaCare markets | Trump official calls Medicaid work requirements 'true compassion' | British PM defends universal health system after Trump attacks Over 100 House Republicans call for health center funding More than 100 lawmakers call on Trump to designate climate change a security threat MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former anchor joins a crowded Democratic primary to take on Stefanik. He will compete against nine other candidates.

“Let's face it: the political class has built a corrupt system that rewards themselves. They do just enough to get re-elected and reward their donors. And instead of finding common ground, they hide behind partisanship and stalemate,” Dylan wrote. “No real plan for jobs. No solution for the opioid epidemic. No honest solutions for healthcare.”

If he were to win the Democratic candidacy, Ratigan still faces a tough battle against Stefanik, who had $1.12 million by the end of 2018, according to New York Magazine.

New York’s 21st District has supported candidates from both parties in recent years. Trump won the district in 2016 and Obama won it in 2012 and 2008.

However, Stefanik won’t be easily associated with Trump. She was one of the dozen Republicans to vote against the Republican tax bill.

Ratigan worked at CNBC and Bloomberg before joining MSNBC. He left MSNBC in 2012 and started a company that is trying to tackle poverty using hydroponics, solar panels and reverse osmosis water filtration, according to The New York Times. He is also a current political commentator for the progressive online channel "The Young Turks."

-Updated 3:02 p.m.