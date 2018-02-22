Top donors have already spent $66 million on midterms

The top 10 contributors to Republicans and Democrats have already donated nearly $66 million in an effort to sway the upcoming midterm elections, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.

The top two contributors thus far — Republicans Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein and Democrat Tom Steyer — have already combined to donate nearly $35 million to the 2017-18 election cycle. The Uihleins have given $18.5 million to Republican efforts, while Steyer have given $15.9 million to Democratic causes.

The top 10 donors are evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, but four of the top five donors side with the Democratic Party, Bloomberg found.

Steyer has been a vocal and financial supporter of the campaign to impeach. Amid speculation he may run for office himself, Steyer instead pledged to put millions into the Democratic effort to regain control of the House and Senate in 2018.

Multiple Republican lawmakers have said they are expecting a difficult midterm season, as the party in power typically loses seats during such elections.

Those concerns have been highlighted by the numerous state races Democrats have won since President Trump took office. In many cases, the Democrats drastically outperformed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE’s totals in 2016.

A special election for a Pennsylvania congressional seat will take place March 13. Republicans have outspent Democrats in the race by a wide margin.