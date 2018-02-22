DeVos leads CPAC in moment of silence for Florida shooting victims

"Could we have a moment of silence in honor of and in memory of the students and the teachers and all the families impacted in Parkland, Fla.?" DeVos said after she took the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT Pictures of the shooting's victims were shown on the projection screens flanking the stage as audience members stood to show respect.

Gun rights has been a major issue at the annual conservative gathering this year, given the national conversation about gun control following the latest mass shooting.

Speakers at CPAC, including two officials from the National Rifle Association (NRA), have defended gun rights and spoken against further restrictions on guns.