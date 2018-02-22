Pennsylvania Republicans sue to overturn new district map

© Getty Images
A group of Pennsylvania Republican congressmen are joining a lawsuit that challenges the new congressional district maps drawn by the state Supreme Court earlier this week.
Reps. Ryan CostelloRyan Anthony CostellloPennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map Progressive group targets GOP moderates on immigration Overnight Health Care: Trump health chief backs CDC research on gun violence | GOP negotiators meet on ObamaCare market fix | Groups sue over cuts to teen pregnancy program MORE, Mike KellyGeorge (Mike) Joseph KellyPennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map Business groups pressing for repeal of ObamaCare employer mandate GOP may increase IRS’s budget MORE, Tom MarinoThomas (Tom) Anthony MarinoKelly deputy named drug czar Drug dealers among us: Look for those wearing lab coats or pinstripe suits Trump to propose major cut to anti-drug office: report MORE, Scott PerryScott Gordon PerryPennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map Right revolts on budget deal GOP lawmaker: 'Something's not adding up' on Las Vegas shooting MORE, Keith RothfusKeith James RothfusPennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map GOP rep pledges to 'restore separation of powers' The National Park Service's baffling ban on bottled water sales MORE, Lloyd SmuckerLloyd K. SmuckerPennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map Progressive group targets GOP moderates on immigration Federal workers on edge over Trump call for firing power MORE and Glenn ThompsonGlenn (G.T.) W. ThompsonGOP reps demand answers from FBI on missing texts GOP rep. lauds Merkel visit MORE have all joined the federal lawsuit, which claims that state lawmakers were not given "adequate" time to enact their own district lines after the court struck the old lines down last month.
The court struck down the current congressional map in January, claiming it represented an unconstitutional gerrymander. Democrats have long bristled at the fact that the party holds just five seats out of the 18 in the state delegation despite the party's strength in statewide elections, and have argued that the GOP-controlled legislature unfairly drew the lines to limit the Democratic Party's power.
As part of that decision, the court gave state lawmakers less than three weeks to come to an agreement with the governor on the new maps.
Republican leaders in the legislature sent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf their map at that deadline, but he declined to sign it, arguing it did not go far enough to address the concerns laid out by the court.
In the case, the plaintiffs argue that the compressed timeline showed that "the court was plainly intent on usurping the General Assembly's delegated authority" to draw congressional district lines.
The new map is a political boon for Democrats, since it dramatically redraws the district lines and gives the party a better shot in six congressional seats. Costello, specifically, stands to lose out with the new lines — his district will become significantly more Democratic assuming the new lines go into effect.
Citing nonpartisan election analysts in the suit, the plaintiffs argue that "far from being free of politics, it appears that every choice made in the Court Drawn Plan was to pack Republicans into as few districts as possible, while advantaging Democrats."
It's the second legal challenge by lawmakers to the district map — state Republican leaders filed an emergency stay with the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to ask for relief.
Tags Glenn Thompson Lloyd Smucker Keith Rothfus Ryan Costello Scott Perry Tom Marino Mike Kelly Gerrymandering Pennsylvania's congressional districts Lawsuit Pennsylvania