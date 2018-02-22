Bernie Sanders's son considering running for Congress

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee 2020 Dem contenders travel to key primary states After Florida school shooting, vows for change but no clear path forward MORE's (I-Vt.) son is considering a run for Congress in New Hampshire's highly competitive 1st District, Vice News reports.

“Oh absolutely, I’m definitely considering it. I’m excited, motivated, and interested in the race,” Levi Sanders told Vice News in an exclusive report Thursday. “I’m just dotting my i’s and crossing my t’s.”

The younger Sanders told the news organization that, like his father, he would propose Medicare for all and free college tuition as part of his platform.

Levi Sanders worked as a senior policy strategist on his father's 2016 presidential campaign and has been an advocate for people looking to receive social security benefits.

However, the Democratic field to replace Rep. Carol Shea-Porter Carol Shea-PorterHouse Democrat in Trump district endorses impeachment House Dem pledges another vote to impeach Trump The nearly 60 Dems who voted for impeachment MORE (D-N.H.) in the district is already crowded.

Vice reports that seven Democrats in the district are already running and raising money.

Various former Bernie Sanders supporters have rallied around state Rep. Mark MacKenzie (D-N.H.), while establishment Democrats have signaled support for Chris Pappas.

The district, which has a history of shifting from Democratic to Republican, will likely be competitive in November.

Trump received more votes in the district than Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE got in 2016.

However, the Sanders name is likely to resonate, given the Vermont senator's close proximity to New Hampshire, and his 22 point victory over Clinton in the state's 2016 Democratic primary.