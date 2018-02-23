Kasich mulls 2020 run, including possible Trump primary challenge: report

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) is weighing his options for a possible 2020 presidential run, including a possible primary challenge to President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE, according to a new report.

Nine Republicans familiar with Kasich’s political operation told Politico the governor is weighing his options from a primary challenge to an independent presidential campaign.

Kasich has committed to attending events across the country in the next few months, including a trip to New Hampshire, where the first presidential primaries are held.

The Ohio Republican and his advisers have reportedly discussed whether he should directly challenge Trump or wait for an “opening” in the race.

“He’s actually been pretty straightforward about it: he would like to run again if he sees an opening,” Charlie Black, who advised Kasich’s 2016 presidential campaign, told Politico. “And if Trump runs again, there’s no opening. But if Trump doesn’t run, there is one.”

Kasich's top political adviser, John Weaver, attempted to tamp down the report, telling Politico “there’s been no decision to run, but no decision not to run.”

According to the news outlet, Kasich is targeting a younger audience with his message of civility and bipartisanship as he travels the country for various events, including an upcoming appearance with members of the Bush family in Houston.

The Ohio governor has been a frequent critic of Trump since losing to him in the 2016 Republican primary.

Last month, Kasich said he had not ruled out a potential 2020 presidential run.

"I honestly don't know what my future is," Kasich said on CNN.

"As to whether I would do something like that again? If I felt my country called me and it was practical, I'd have to very seriously think about it," he continued.