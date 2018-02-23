Missouri GOP suggests George Soros is behind indictment of governor

The Missouri Republican Party on Friday suggested that billionaire and Democratic mega-donor George Soros was behind the prosecution of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R), who now is facing felony charges for invasion of privacy.

The party's executive director, Sam Cooper, cited $200,000 given to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner as political motivation to seek the case against Greitens.

"Kim Gardner has received more than $200,000 from George Soros groups," the party chief said in a statement. "Missourians should see this for what it is, a political hit job."

Soros has donated millions to Democratic campaigns and other liberal causes, and is a frequent target of right-wing criticism and conspiracy theories.

Here’s our full statement on the recent news re: Governor Greitens ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QlsRmlgEiv — Missouri GOP (@MissouriGOP) February 23, 2018

Greitens was indicted Thursday on charges related to allegations he threatened to release a naked photo of a woman he was having an affair with if she revealed their relationship.

The governor was taken into custody by law enforcement and was booked at the St. Louis Justice Center. His attorney later released a statement calling the charges "baseless and unfounded."

"My client is absolutely innocent. We will be filing a motion to dismiss," attorney Edward Dowd Jr. said.

The governor has called Gardner a "reckless liberal prosecutor" out to "score political points" by pursuing the case.

"We have a progressive, anti-law enforcement Democrat wanting to single-handedly oust a law-and-order governor," the GOP leader said, accusing the prosecutor of breaking with past enforcement of laws pertaining to invasion of privacy.

"We look forward to a bipartisan committee of legislators elected by people across Missouri to find out what's really going on- ensuring St. Louis liberals aren't controlling the future of our state," Cooper said.