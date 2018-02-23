Husband of GOP candidate says she threatened to kill him

The woman whose reported affair with Pennsylvania Rep. Tim Murphy Tim MurphyTrump to Pa. GOP: Challenge congressional map all the way to Supreme Court Pennsylvania Supreme Court releases new congressional map Dems don't plan to put more money into heated Pa. race MORE (R) led to his resignation allegedly threatened to kill her husband in 2016, the Tribune Review reported Friday.

Shannon Edwards, the 33-year-old psychologist who is running for the Republican nomination to mount a bid against Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) in a neighboring district, was accused by her husband of drunkenly attacking him in 2016 and threatening to kill him. A judge granted him a temporary restraining order.

Edwards's husband, Jesse Sally, is now seeking divorce in a sealed court case, the Tribune Review reported. Edwards's attorney told the Review they could not discuss the matter.

Reports of Edwards's affair with Murphy led to the GOP congressman's downfall, after a text message was made public from the anti-abortion congressman urging Edwards to pursue the procedure. That sparked calls for his resignation.

Edwards, who is running for a House seat in a district that represents parts of Pittsburgh, announced her candidacy Wednesday on the steps of the Allegheny County Courthouse.

“Pittsburgh deserves an active and diligent voice in Washington, D.C.,” Edwards said. "I will fight the tough battles that no one else chooses to fight.”

During her speech, she said she is not worried about other Republicans or Democrats addressing the "human mistakes" she's made in the past.

“My opponents are likely to spend egregious amounts of time and money in an attempt to display my human mistakes for all to see,” Edwards said. “I was warned. I have been given explanations. I have been told to back down, and I am here to tell you, nevertheless, I will endure.”