RNC chair: We need to match Dem energy to win in midterms

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel warned attendees at a major conservative conference Friday not to be complacent ahead of the 2018 elections, although she conceded that Republicans face surging Democratic enthusiasm.

"As quickly as we just gained this in this one-year turnaround, we can lose it. Complacency is our worst enemy going into the midterms," McDaniel told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

"Democrats have the energy. We need to ramp up and have that same energy going into these midterms or we are going to lose."

"We want to defy history and we need Republicans energized and engaged," she said.

"Everyone has to wake up with this sense of urgency, that same urgency that we wanted to win the White House we have to use to protect our majorities in the Senate and the House because our country is on a comeback."

Speaking to the same crowd hours earlier, Trump made a similar call to action for his supporters.