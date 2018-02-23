RNC chair: We need to match Dem energy to win in midterms

© Greg Nash
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel warned attendees at a major conservative conference Friday not to be complacent ahead of the 2018 elections, although she conceded that Republicans face surging Democratic enthusiasm.
"As quickly as we just gained this in this one-year turnaround, we can lose it. Complacency is our worst enemy going into the midterms," McDaniel told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
"Democrats have the energy. We need to ramp up and have that same energy going into these midterms or we are going to lose."
McDaniel noted how "history is against the party that holds the White House" in the first midterms. In the past century, the president's party only kept a majority in the House on three occasions during the president's first midterm. And she called on Republicans not to get as "arrogant" as she said Democrats were in 2016, when they assumed Hillary Clinton would win the presidential election.
"We want to defy history and we need Republicans energized and engaged," she said.
"Everyone has to wake up with this sense of urgency, that same urgency that we wanted to win the White House we have to use to protect our majorities in the Senate and the House because our country is on a comeback."
The 2018 midterm elections have been top of mind for many conservatives at the conference, as most nonpartisan analysts warn that a Democratic wave could be brewing thanks in part to President Trump's low approval ratings.
Speaking to the same crowd hours earlier, Trump made a similar call to action for his supporters.
“Historically, if you win the presidency you don’t do well two years later. You know what? We can’t let that happen,” Trump said.
“We need more Republicans. That’s why you have to go out there and fight for 2018.”