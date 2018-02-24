Democrat outraises Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race so far in 2018

A Democratic candidate has outraised Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Health Care: Trump eases rules on insurance outside ObamaCare | HHS office on religious rights gets 300 complaints in a month | GOP chair eyes opioid bill vote by Memorial Day HHS official put on leave amid probe into social media posts Trump, Pence to address CPAC this week MORE (R) so far in 2018, posing a possible challenge for the well-known Republican firebrand in the upcoming midterm elections.

El Paso Rep. Beto O'Rourke’s campaign raised $2.3 million in the first six weeks of the year, federal filings show, topping Cruz's $800,000 over the same period.

"This is serious," the Cruz campaign told its donors in a message after the O'Rourke campaign reached the $2 million mark after just 45 days of fundraising in 2018, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Cruz, a former 2016 GOP presidential contender, remains on top in cash on hand, with $6 million compared to O'Rourke's $4.9 million total.

Cruz has also outspent the Democrat in the opening volley before the March 6 primaries.

O'Rourke is gaining momentum in the race, and has surpassed Cruz in fundraising for the last three of four reporting periods for campaign finances, the outlet reported.

Republicans hold only a narrow majority in the Senate, with Democrats gunning to take back the House in 2018.