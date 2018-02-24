CPAC straw poll: Warren tops list of Dems Trump would 'most likely defeat' in 2020

An unofficial straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this weekend showed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump's SEC may negate investors' ability to fight securities fraud Schatz's ignorance of our Anglo-American legal heritage illustrates problem with government Dems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee MORE (Mass.) as the Democratic contender President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE could "most likely defeat" in a possible matchup in 2020.

"Which Democrat considering a run in 2020 do you think Trump would be most likely to defeat?" the poll asked voters at the conservative gathering outside Washington on Thursday and Friday.

Twenty-two of the 75 responses put Warren as the potential challenger that Trump could take down in the next presidential race, according to CNN, far outweighing any other Democrats named in response to the poll.

Warren, a progressive Democrat who has often feuded with the president, recently placed third in a University of New Hampshire poll of top Democratic contenders for 2020. The senator placed behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee Trump: Why didn't Obama 'do something about Russian meddling?' 2020 Dem contenders travel to key primary states MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee 2020 Dem contenders travel to key primary states After Florida school shooting, vows for change but no clear path forward MORE (I-Vt.).

Taking second in the CPAC poll with 10 votes was longtime talk show host Oprah Winfrey, who has denied rumors that she would run for president after a rousing speech at the Golden Globes Awards last month. Warren praised the speech as "inspiring" and said the host shows "great leadership."

CPAC voters ranked Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee Senate rejects centrist immigration bill after Trump veto threat Sen. Gillibrand, eyeing 2020 bid, rankles some Democrats MORE (N.J.) as the next most likely Democratic contender to be defeated by Trump in 2020, followed by the top two Democratic candidates from 2016 – nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE and Sanders.