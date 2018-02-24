Steyer releases new impeachment ad targeting Trump over Russian indictments

SAN DIEGO — Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer, who is leading a campaign to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE, unveiled a new TV ad Saturday that highlights charges against Russian nationals related to interference in the 2016 election.

The minute-long ad, which will air nationwide starting Sunday, made its debut at the California Democratic Party’s annual convention in San Diego, where Steyer addressed thousands of party activists and officials as a keynote speaker.

The new spot features Steyer standing in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he says that the Founding Fathers created the role of commander in chief “to protect us from enemy attacks.”

The billionaire donor then slams Trump’s response after special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE brought charges against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian groups for interference in the 2016 election.

“So what did this president do? Nothing,” Steyer said in the ad. “Is he doing anything to prevent a future attack? The head of the FBI says no.”

“This president has failed his most important responsibility: protecting our country.”

Steyer, a major environmental activist, has poured tens of millions of dollars into his “Need to Impeach” campaign that calls on members of Congress to support impeaching the president.

He told The Hill during a sit-down interview at the Democratic convention on Saturday that his group should exceed 5 million signatures on his petition by the end of the week.

During his address, Steyer continued to rail against Trump and condemned his response to the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., last fall. He also slammed Trump for his Twitter interactions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“We need to stand for our principles, that means confronting the man who has no principles: Donald Trump,” Steyer said on the floor of the convention.