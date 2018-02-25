Feinstein fails to win endorsement from California Democrats

SAN DIEGO — Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinLawmakers feel pressure on guns Feinstein: Trump must urge GOP to pass bump stock ban Florida lawmakers reject motion to consider bill that would ban assault rifles MORE (D-Calif.) failed to win a coveted endorsement from the California Democratic Party late Saturday in her high-profile race for a sixth term.

Feinstein attracted just 37 percent of delegates’ votes at the state party’s annual convention in San Diego.

Her main Democratic rival, State Senate leader Kevin de León (D), garnered 54 percent. But de León, who's mounted a campaign running to the left of Feinstein, ultimately fell short of the 60 percent needed to win the endorsement.

Another Democratic Senate candidate, Pat Harris, got 5 percent of the vote, while 3 percent voted for no endorsement.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the state party won’t make an endorsement in the Senate race, de León’s performance gives him a much-needed boost in the battle against the 25-year veteran lawmaker. The state senator has been trailing far behind Feinstein in all primary polls and fundraising.

De León’s campaign took a victory lap early Sunday morning, calling it “an astounding rejection of politics as usual.”

“California Democrats are hungry for new leadership that will fight for California values from the front lines, not equivocate on the sidelines,” de León said in a statement. “We all deserve a leader who will take our climate action to Washington, and will fight each and every day to protect our human and civil rights, our immigrant families and Dreamers, champion universal healthcare and create good paying middle class jobs.

“It’s time we take California values to Washington, D.C., not the other way around.”

Feinstein hasn’t typically appeared at past conventions, but in the lead-up to this year’s gathering, her team sent out mailers to delegates and held a conference call a day before the convention.

Both Feinstein and de León ramped up their efforts over the weekend, courting the 3,400 delegates voting at the convention in speeches at caucus meetings and planned events.

De León has rallied progressives who are frustrated with Feinstein and feel she hasn't held President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE accountable. He recently racked up influential labor endorsements from Services Employees International Union's California chapter and National Nurses United.

While de León was able to win over a majority of delegates, which are loyal party activists and officials, he still faces the hurdle of increasing his statewide name identification in the months leading up to the June 5 primary.

And while the lack of an endorsement is a rebuke of Feinstein, her supporters believe that it isn't a big loss, given her decades of experience serving in the Senate.

The California Democratic Party is also making no endorsements in the three big statewide races. In the highly competitive governor’s race, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom garnered 39 percent of the vote, while State Treasurer John Chiang came in close behind with 30 percent.

--This report was updated at 1:29 p.m.