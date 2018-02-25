Kasich ponders end of two-party system

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said on Sunday that the U.S. might be witnessing the end of the two-party political system.

“We may be beginning to see the end of a two-party system,” Kasich said on ABC’s "This Week." "I'm starting to really wonder if we are going to see a multiparty system at some point in the future in this country because I don't think either party is answering people's deepest concerns and needs.”

Kasich, who appeared alongside Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D), said that the Republican Party is his "vehicle," not his "master."

The Republican governor, who mounted an unsuccessful 2016 presidential bid, has been highly critical of President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE and has reportedly been considering a 2020 run, including a possible challenge to Trump in the Republican primaries.

There was also speculation that Kasich and Hickenlooper could form a bipartisan ticket to run in the 2020 presidential election, but both governors have denied the rumors.

When Kasich, 65, was asked on Sunday if he was more likely to run as an independent or Republican, however, the governor said he’s a Republican.

He predicted that 2018 would be a good year for Democrats, but criticized them for not having an agenda.

“I have no clue what they stand for. And we are heading into a midterm election where they are counting on the Republicans bouncing the basketball off of their foot and out of bounds, and they're going to have a decent 2018,” Kasich said. “But how can you have a national political party that has no agenda? Just no agenda. And Democrats will tell you that.”

Kasich pointed out that the lack of an agenda from both parties could help lead to a multiparty system.

“That's exactly why I'm saying that our young people are fed up and why I'm saying that the prospect of a multiparty system in this country is a real possibility,” Kasich said.