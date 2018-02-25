Trump campaign uses image of Fla. shooting survivor in email asking for donations

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE’s reelection campaign on Saturday used an image of a survivor of the recent Florida school shooting in an email asking for donations from its supporters.

The email led with an image of Trump and first lady Melania at the bedside of Madeleine Wilford, 17, who was injured in the shooting.

The same photo had been shared on Trump’s official Instagram last week.

"The nation has turned its attention to the senseless school shooting in Parkland, Florida," the email read.

“The President is now engaging in an important national conversation about school safety and ways to prevent any future attacks. President Trump is taking steps towards banning gun bump stocks and strengthening background checks for gun purchasers,” the email continued.

“The President has made his intent very clear: 'making our schools and our children safer will be our top priority.’”

Toward the end of the email is a link to donate to the campaign.

CNN first reported on the email. The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Trump and the first lady had visited survivors of the shooting in Florida last Friday. Seventeen people were killed after a gunman targeted Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The president also met with student survivors during a meeting at the White House, where the students pushed for action to prevent further massacres.