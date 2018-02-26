Roy Moore endorses candidate who wants daughters to be 'traditional homemakers'

Former Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreAmerican women will decide who wins and loses in 2018 elections Trump endorses Romney in Utah Senate race Juan Williams: Evangelicals sell their souls for Trump MORE on Monday endorsed a GOP Missouri Senate candidate who has said he wants his future daughters "to become traditional homemakers and family wives.”

"I want to take this opportunity to recommend for your consideration my friend, Courtland Sykes, a man of vision and principle who will make a real difference in the United States Senate," Moore said in his endorsement.

"Courtland is a man of impeccable character, courage, and Christian faith. We need men like Courtland Sykes in the Senate of the United States, a leader who will not only say what is right, but also a leader who will do what is right!"

Sykes is aiming to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillMcCaskill welcomes ninth grandson in a row Dem group launches M ad buy to boost vulnerable senators Senate Dems block crackdown on sanctuary cities MORE (D-Mo.) in the 2018 midterm elections in November.

He faced criticism in January after posting a statement to Facebook in which he railed against "manophobic hell-bent feminist she devils" and said his fiancee is expected to have dinner prepared for him every night.

"Chanel knows that my obedience comes with a small price that she loves to pay anyway: I want to come home to a home-cooked dinner at six every night, one that she fixes," Sykes said.

"And one that I expect one day to have my daughters learn to fix after they become traditional homemakers and family wives."

Moore lost his Alabama Senate bid to Sen. Doug Jones (D) in December despite receiving President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's endorsement.

A slew of sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against Moore during the campaign. Moore has denied the claims, some which alleged that he had initiated sexual encounters with teenage girls while he was in his 30s.

Trump has yet to endorse any of McCaskill's challengers, but he has publicly targeted the incumbent senator's reelection bid.