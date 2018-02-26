Stacey Dash files to run for Congress

Actress and conservative commentator Stacey Dash filed paperwork Monday to officially run for a congressional seat in California.

The “Clueless” star filed campaign documents with the Federal Election Commission under the slogan "Dash to DC" that show she will run as a Republican in California’s 44th Congressional District. Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.) currently represents the district.

The congressional district contains the cities of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach, and has been represented by a Democrat since the 2012 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district overwhelmingly voted for Democratic candidatein the 2016 presidential race.

Dash earlier this month hinted that she was mulling a congressional campaign, and took to Twitter to seek feedback from her followers.

Dash, an outspoken conservative, worked as a contributor at Fox News for roughly three years, but her contract was not renewed in late 2016 after she cursed on air while commenting on former President Obama's attitude toward fighting terror.

"I didn't feel any passion from him," she said during a segment. "I feel like he could give a shit, excuse me, he could care less."