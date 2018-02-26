Texas governor warns of Dems' strong early voting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) reportedly says in a Monday fundraising email that Democrats’ early voting figures in the state should “shock every conservative to their core.”

Going against the general norm in Texas, more Democrats in Texas have turned out to vote in 2018 primaries so far than Republicans.

Abbott sent an email to supporters asking for donations and warning that Democratic enthusiasm in Texas could lead to results that mirror the party’s victories in special elections across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve seen a surge of liberal enthusiasm in deep red states like Georgia, Alabama, and Oklahoma,” Abbott says in the email, as reported by The Dallas Morning News. “We had always hoped the liberal wave would never hit Texas, but these Early Voting returns aren’t encouraging so far.”

Compared to the first six days of early voting in 2014, Democratic turnout has increased by 69 percent, according to the Dallas newspaper. Republican turnout has increased by 20 percent.

Early voting for the March primary in Texas is more than halfway over and already more than 151,000 Democrats have turned out to vote, compared to 135,000 Republicans.

Texas Democrats have already surpassed early voting totals for the 2016 elections.

In an interview with The Hill on Sunday, Abbott said his own reelection campaign is based on trying to win over Hispanic voters, 44 percent of whom backed him at the ballot box last time.

“We constantly are involved in letting the Hispanic community know that they are an essential, vital component to the future of Texas,” he said.