Elvis impersonator named Elvis Presley running for Congress

An Elvis Presley impersonator named Elvis Presley has filed to run for a congressional seat in Arkansas, The Associated Press reported.

Elvis D. Presley, who legally changed his name to match that of "The King," on Monday filed to run as a Libertarian for the 1st Congressional District in Arkansas.

The Libertarian Party selected him as the nominee over the weekend, Arkansas Online reported. However, he was nearly beaten for the slot by a “none of the above” option after some party members feared he could bring in the wrong kind of attention.

Presley has previously launched unsuccessful bids for Arkansas governor, land commissioner and a state Legislature seat, according to the AP.

Presley is challenging Rep. Rick Crawford Richard (Rick) CrawfordOvernight Tech: Senate Dems want FCC chief recused from Sinclair merger | Tech rallies on Capitol Hill for DACA | Facebook beefs up lobbying ranks Tech companies, groups push for DACA legislation on Capitol Hill Lobbying World MORE (R-Ark.), who also filed to run on Monday.

Democrats Chintan Desai and Robert Butler are also both running for the seat.

President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the district by about 35 points in the 2016 election.