Chicago congressional candidate smokes pot in new campaign photo

A new campaign photo shows a congressional candidate from Illinois who supports legalizing recreational marijuana smoking pot.

Benjamin Thomas Wolf, a progressive candidate running for Congress in the state's 5th District, which includes parts of Chicago, released the photo on his campaign website on Monday.

It features him sitting in front of an American flag with a smoldering joint in his hand.

Wolf brands himself as a "Cannabis Candidate" on his website and urges voters to support his legalization efforts in the March 20 election.

“As a cannabis user, I think it’s important we get out front and talk about it,” Wolf told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“We realize that cannabis can bring billions of dollars to the state, it’s medicine for millions of people around the country, it changes criminal justice reform and personally I think it’s a wonderful recreational substance as well.”

Wolf, a former FBI employee who holds a Ph.D. in international psychology, is challenging incumbent Rep. Mike Quigley Michael (Mike) Bruce QuigleyQuestions swirl over whether House Intel will enforce Bannon subpoena House Dems urge Trump to fully fund Amtrak partners Furor grows over Nunes intel memo MORE (D).