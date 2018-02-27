Trump urges Texas GOP primary voters to back incumbents

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE took to Twitter on Tuesday to urge Texans to vote for a number of Republicans in the primaries, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Health Care: Trump eases rules on insurance outside ObamaCare | HHS office on religious rights gets 300 complaints in a month | GOP chair eyes opioid bill vote by Memorial Day HHS official put on leave amid probe into social media posts Trump, Pence to address CPAC this week MORE.

“I want to encourage all of my many Texas friends to vote in the primary for Governor Greg Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton,” Trump tweeted. “They are helping me to Make America Great Again! Vote early or on March 6th.”

Texas LC George P. Bush backed me when it wasn’t the politically correct thing to do, and I back him now. Also, AC Sid Miller has been with me from the beginning, he is “Trump’s Man in Texas.” Also support Comptroller Glenn Hegar, and Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

“Elections are about choices. In 2016, @GeorgePBush endorsed @realDonaldTrump and campaigned for him. His opponent attacked Trump and urged him quit the race. Texas conservatives have a clear choice: Bush for Texas Land Commissioner,” the president’s son tweeted earlier this month.

Texas has witnessed a surge in Democratic enthusiasm for this year’s primary election. Compared to the first six days of early voting in the last midterm election, Democratic turnout has increased by 69 percent compared with an increase of 20 percent for Republicans.

Early voting for the Texas primaries is more than halfway done. 151,000 Democrats have already turned out to vote, compared with 135,000 Republicans.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday in an email to his supporters that the Democrats’ early voting figures in the state should “shock every conservative to their core.”

He also requested donations and warned that Democratic enthusiasm in Texas could lead to Democratic victories similar to those in special elections across the country.

“We’ve seen a surge of liberal enthusiasm in deep red states like Georgia, Alabama, and Oklahoma,” Abbott says in the email, as reported by The Dallas Morning News. “We had always hoped the liberal wave would never hit Texas, but these Early Voting returns aren’t encouraging so far.”

Cruz — long seen as a shoo-in for reelection — is facing an unusually strong challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, an El Paso native.

O’Rourke, who has shunned donations from political action committees, outraised Cruz by $1.5 million from the beginning of 2018 to mid-February. A Public Policy Polling poll from January had O’Rourke trailing Cruz by single digits.