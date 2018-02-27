Trump endorses Wicker's reelection bid ahead of primary challenge

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE endorsed Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerAt least Alzheimer’s research is bringing Washington together McConnell urging Mississippi gov to appoint himself if Cochran resigns: report Senate Republicans call on Trump to preserve NAFTA MORE for reelection on Tuesday, just one day before Wicker's likely primary opponent is expected to announce his bid.

Trump tweeted his support for Wicker on Tuesday evening, lauding his work in the Senate.

"[Wicker] of Mississippi has been a great supporter and incredible help in getting our massive Tax Cut Bill done and approved. Also big help on cutting regs. I am with him in his re-election all the way!" Trump wrote.

.@SenatorWicker of Mississippi has been a great supporter and incredible help in getting our massive Tax Cut Bill done and approved. Also big help on cutting regs. I am with him in his re-election all the way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

The move comes the day before Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel's rally in Mississippi, where he's expected to announce a challenge to Wicker.

During a Facebook Live post on Monday night, McDaniel hinted at an announcement, telling supporters to join him on Wednesday for a rally.

"You can probably read between the lines as to why I'll be holding an event,” McDaniel said during the video. "We're looking for a fight, and I cant wait to have you on my team again.”

McDaniel spoke about "the idea that we can run against strong established individuals" in that message, raising speculation that he'll announce a bid against Wicker.



But Trump's endorsement of Wicker complicates a possible outsider bid by McDaniel.

McDaniel's name was first floated as a possible challenger to Wicker last year, when former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon was gearing up for primary bids against sitting Republican incumbents. The idea had been that the imprimatur of Bannon would lend additional credibility to insurgent candidates and link them to Trump even if the president didn't specifically weigh in.

But Bannon has lost influence since he attacked one of Trump's sons.

McDaniel ran an unexpectedly strong 2014 primary against Cochran. That race turned ugly with allegations of racism leveled against Cochran supporters and a McDaniel supporter posting pictures of Cochran's bedridden wife in a nursing home. McDaniel also refused to concede the race after he narrowly lost in a runoff, claiming voter fraud.