Trump endorses Wicker's reelection bid ahead of primary challenge

President Trump endorsed Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker for reelection on Tuesday, just one day before Wicker's likely primary opponent is expected to announce his bid.
.@SenatorWicker of Mississippi has been a great supporter and incredible help in getting our massive Tax Cut Bill done and approved. Also big help on cutting regs. I am with him in his re-election all the way!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018
The move comes the day before Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel's rally in Mississippi, where he's expected to announce a challenge to Wicker.
But Trump's endorsement of Wicker complicates a possible outsider bid by McDaniel.