Trump selling $50 ‘American Dreamer’ hat

The Trump campaign store is now selling an “American Dreamer” hat for $50, monetizing one of President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE’s signature lines from his State of the Union speech last month.

The hat reads “American Dreamer” across the front, has an American flag stitched onto the side and “#MAGA” stitched onto the back. The hat is “proudly made in the USA,” according to the website.

During his State of the Union speech last month, Trump defended his administration’s hard-line stance on immigration, declaring “Americans are dreamers, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment was an allusion to the “Dreamers” who benefit from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Those are individuals who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and are able to stay and work here without fear of deportation because of the program.

The Trump administration announced last year it was canceling DACA with a six-month delay. A federal court has blocked that decision, however, and the Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear the Trump administration’s challenge to that stay.

Congress, meanwhile, has been unable to reach an agreement on the future of the program and its beneficiaries. The Senate is looking for short-term solutions that would extend DACA, while the House is considering a conservative bill from Rep. Bob Goodlatte Robert (Bob) William GoodlatteProgressive group targets GOP moderates on immigration Florida shooting reopens CDC gun research debate Congress punts fight over Dreamers to March MORE (R-Va.)

The Trump administration has proposed giving DACA recipients a path to citizenship in exchange for money for his proposed wall on the Mexican border and changes to two legal immigration programs. It was met with opposition from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.