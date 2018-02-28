Dems targeting 50 million voters ahead of midterms

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) plans to contact 50 million voters before this November’s midterm elections, the organization announced Tuesday.

The DNC will attempt to ramp up voter turnout by partnering with groups affiliated with Democratic-leaning voters who have been less likely to vote in recent nonpresidential elections. The effort to get Democratic voters — who are traditionally less likely than Republicans to vote in midterms — to the polls this year has been dubbed the “IWillVote” program.

The plan “is designed to reach voters and communities across the country with new innovative tools and technologies, key partnerships, and online and on-the-ground organizing strategies,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said in a statement.

"In partnership with our state parties and partners, the DNC will reach 50 million voters this year," he added.

The organization did not say how much money it will spend on its voter turnout efforts.

NBC News first reported the organization's plans.

The DNC lagged well behind its Republican counterpart in fundraising efforts in 2017.

This year’s midterm elections have already attracted significant investments from both parties. The top 10 contributors to Republicans and Democrats have already reportedly donated nearly $66 million to their respective causes as of last week.

Multiple Republican lawmakers have said they are expecting a difficult midterm season, as the party in power typically loses seats during midterm elections.

Those concerns have been heightened by the numerous state elections Democrats have won since President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE took office. In many cases, the Democrats drastically outperformed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE’s totals from 2016.